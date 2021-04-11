DJ & Wife Open Instagram Worthy Brunch Spot 'Sugar Tree Cafe' In North Jersey

A new cafe with a stunning aesthetic and focus on brunch is opening in North Jersey.

Owned by local DJ Jack Bermeo and his wife Sophia Sandoval Bermeo, "Sugar Tree Cafe" is located at 358 Passaic Ave., in Nutley.

Bermeo in an emotional Instagram video described Sugar Tree as an "out-of-the-box" and "whimsical" cafe.

A lifelike tree dripping with pink and purple flowers and lanterns is the center piece of the space, each room complete with greenery and its own customized floral designs.

The menu boasts salads, sandwiches, toasts, personalized coffee and lattes and milkshakes.

According to his Instagram profile, Bermeo was named "DJ of the Year" and "Entertainer of the Year" three times in the DJ Times Magazine.

"Our team has the ability to create the best event experience," his bio says.

A soft launch was held Saturday. No word yet on official opening date.

