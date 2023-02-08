Discount Grocer Opens Third NJ Location

A popular discount grocery chain has opened a third location in New Jersey.

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, run by franchise operators Tracy and Kent Encarnacion, opened on Feb. 2 at 3057 Route 35 in Hazlet.

It's the chain's third grocery store to open in New Jersey, joining Bargain Markets in Delran and Hamilton, and replacing ALDI market.

The California-based supermarket chain offers shoppers deals on brand-name groceries, including fresh produce, meat, deli and dairy products, NJ Advance Media reports.

The store carries a variety of natural and organic products, health and beauty care items, and seasonal goods, the news outlet said.

Grocery Outlet opened 28 new stores last year and now operates more than 400 nationwide.

