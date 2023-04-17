David's Bridal Laying Off 9,200 Employees Amid Bankruptcy Filing

David's Bridal will send more than 9,000 workers home in an upcoming round of layoffs, according to a disclosure form it filed with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.

The Montgomery County, PA-wedding retailer expects to lay off 9,236 employees nationwide in a three-phase plan that began on Friday, April 14, according to the state website.

It's not clear how many of those workers are in Pennsylvania, though the layoffs are expected to affect locations in Blair, Dauphin, Delaware, Erie, Luzerne, and York counties, as well as four shops in Allegheny County, two shops in Bucks, and three stores in its Montgomery County, per the notice.

Phase one kicked off on Friday, with phase two scheduled for May and phase three to carry on from June to August, David's Bridal reported to the Department.

Company management did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment.

Just a week before phase one began, the New York Times reported David's Bridal was considering filing for bankruptcy for what would be the second time in five years, citing "two people familiar with the matter."

