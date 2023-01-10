Customers Say Goodbye To LBI's Cherished Sandbox Cafe

New Year's was bittersweet for Vincent and Dana DiSalvio, who announced they'd be retiring — and their popular LBI restaurant The Sandbox Cafe would be closing after 20 years.

The Sandbox Cafe became a popular spot for locals who came back year after year for scones, pancakes, eggs, tacos, sandwiches and of course, the company and atmosphere.

The Ship Bottom eatery was the flagship location and was followed by a second in Surf City, in 2015.

Citing a growing family, the DiSalvios said they'd be retiring to enter the next chapter of their lives.

"While we love what we do and will miss seeing all of you, we look forward to slowing the pace and enjoying the fruits of our labor," they said on Facebook. "We plan on remaining local as we have come to love Surf City.

"We thank you all for the past 20 years. Between Ship Bottom and Surf City we have made hundreds of new friends, many who have become family to us."

Dozens of customers commented with their well-wishes.

"Bittersweet as a patron but thank you for the hospitality and good eats," one said. "Wishing you a well deserved retirement and time to enjoy your family and the community you guys helped make memorable for so many of us."

"I will always remember my first breakfast and cup of coffee," another said. "So welcoming...felt like family! The Sandbox and your smiles will be missed."

