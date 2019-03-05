Customers Hope For 'Same Old Charm' After Sale Of Iconic Lido's Restaurant In Hackensack

Contact Us
Cecilia Levine
Lido Restaurant in Hackensack has been sold.
Lido Restaurant in Hackensack has been sold. Photo Credit: Lido Restaurant

Hackensack's iconic Lido's Restaurant has been sold after weeks of renovations, a commercial real estate firm announced.

The sale of the Main Street restaurant was announced Monday by NAI James E. Hanson.

The 5,000-square-foot, two-story mixed-use property also features two apartments on the second floor, the firm said.

The new owners, one of whom is a former general manager at a prominent restaurant chain, plan to make renovations to the restaurant immediately and will continue to operate as Lido Restaurant once completed.

Longtime customers hope the restaurant's "old charm" isn't lost in the transition.

"Been going to Lido all my life," Todd Charles wrote on Lido's Facebook page. "Please don’t change the charm and make it into any other joint. This place is special."

"Please don’t change too much," said Teresa Marchese Contento, "we love it the way it is."

