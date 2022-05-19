Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: 'Kill Me, Shoot!': Teaneck, Bergenfield PD Peacefully End Standoff With Knife-Wielding Man
Business

Customers Demand Drink Recipe As Popular NJ Coffee Shop Closes

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Dutch coffee will be missed as the Inkwell closes.
Dutch coffee will be missed as the Inkwell closes. Photo Credit: thegourmandsnj Instagram

A drink recipe is apparently what customers will miss most from Inkwell Coffeehouse in Long Branch.

The shop, around since the 1960s, announced this week it will closing indefinitely, and hearts are breaking over the Dutch coffee.

"Can y’all send me the Dutch coffee recipe then pls," one patron commented, garnering nearly 320 likes.

"Drop the dutch coffee recipe plz," another Instagrammer added.

According to Garden State blog NonJersey, it's coffee with vanilla, cinnamon and butter.

One Yelper agreed, the Dutch coffee at Inkwell was a staple menu item.

Inkwell was apparently frequented by Bruce Springsteen and actor Kevin Smith, NJ Advance Media reports.

Whether it's over the Dutch coffee or the atmosphere, one thing was clear when Inkwell announced its closure: It will be sorely missed.

Scroll through the comments here, you can practically hear the hearts breaking.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.