Customer Revives Popular Union County Diner Crippled By Pandemic

A family-owned Westfield staple will remain in business, thanks to a mass community effort that raised nearly $40,000.

It started with loyal Vicki's Diner customer Patricia Steckler, who started a GoFundMe for struggling owners Peter and Helen Rentoulis, who have helmed the diner for more than two decades.

“Vicki's Diner is a joyful gathering place in downtown Westfield,” reads the fundraiser. “Peter and Helen Rentoulis…welcome everyone with warmth, humor, and delicious food.

"Sadly, since March and the pandemic, they have depleted their savings in order to pay their staff and cover their diner expenses.”

“Let's help them with financial support to show how grateful we are to them. And to keep Vicki's going, as a vital institution in our town!”

The fundraiser had an initial goal of $25,000 but has garnered nearly $39,000 from more than 400 donors since its creation on August 30.

The Rentoulis’, meanwhile, were overwhelmed with gratitude at Steckler’s caring gesture and the community’s supportive response.

"She saved us,” Helen told ABC News. “It's just impressive and a heavy load to carry knowing that so many people care about you.”

Vicki’s is open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Follow Vicki’s Diner on Facebook for more updates.

