Cuban Cousins Expand Authentic Cafe With Third Hudson County Location

A pair of cousins whose families moved to the United States from Cuba are opening their third Cuban bakery in Hudson County.

Daniel Gonzalez and Yosvany Terez purchased El Fenix in Union City from another family in 2019, and revamped the menu. It wasn't long before they opened El Fenix II in West New York, and now, they're bringing the third outpost to Bergenline Avenue in North Bergen.

A grand opening ceremony was held Monday, Nov. 14.

Terez is a classically trained baker while Gonzalez owns a construction company, but together enjoy providing customers with authentic Cuban fare.

While some of the most popular menu items are Pastel de Guayaba, a the Cuban sandwich and almost anything off the breakfast menu, El Fenix has become known for its cakes, all made from scratch by Terez.

El Fenix, 8133 Bergenline Avenue, North Bergen.

