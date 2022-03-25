'Crisp Outside, Cakey Inside': Chinese Ice Cream Shop Opens In Bergen County

A Chinese ice cream shop with New York City flavor has expanded its footprint into Bergen County.

New Territories is now open on River Road in Fair Lawn.

Unique flavors like Tokyo Banana, Earl Gray, Cinnamon Donut, Cookie Dough Oreo and Matcha are on the menu.

"New Territories transports you to the cafes of Hong Kong, where ice cream is served atop sweet, eggy bubble waffles (Hong Kong’s famous street snack) that are crisp on the outside and cakey on the inside," the company's website says.

"And milky Hong Kong style milk tea gets a fun and chewy addition of tapioca boba."

The shop's name is a nod to a region within Hong Kong, the shop explains, and the flag on the logo references an infamous junk boat towing trash up and down the Victoria Harbor.

New Territories, 13-24 River Road, Fair Lawn

