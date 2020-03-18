COVID-19: Target Cutting Store Hours, Dedicating Time For Elderly, Vulnerable Shoppers

Target has announced adjustments to its business hours and other measures amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Beginning Wednesday, March 18, all its stores will close by 9 p.m. local time daily, which will provide workers additional time for cleaning and restocking each day, the company said in a statement.

It said it is also adding payroll hours to support more rigorous cleaning routines, including ensuring guest-facing surfaces like check lanes and touchscreens are cleaned at least every 30 minutes.

Any stores that regularly close earlier than 9 p.m. will continue to close at their normal time. Updated store hours can be found at Target.com and are posted in stores.

In addition, the retailer announced that it will introduce a dedicated shopping hour, the first hour of store business, every Wednesday morning for elderly and vulnerable shoppers.

It's also closing all Target Cafés, Pizza Huts, Snack Bars, Beverage Bars, Starbucks seating areas and condiment stations in stores.

“Families are counting on Target for critical supplies during this challenging time, and we’ll continue to do all that we can to keep our stores open," said Brian Cornell, Chairman and CEO of Target. "For weeks, we’ve been responding to the impact of the coronavirus by taking care of our team, rigorously cleaning our stores and helping our guests find the food, medicine and other essentials they need for themselves and their families.

“As our team continues to adapt to the country’s fast-changing needs, we’re announcing plans to reduce our store hours and offer dedicated shopping hours for vulnerable guests.

"We’ll also maintain limits on select products and would ask guests to purchase only what they need so there’s enough supply to accommodate this increased demand.”

Target also said it's waiving the company’s absenteeism policy and covering up to 14 days of quarantine and illness pay for team members with a confirmed case of COVID-19, as well as continuing to offer standing benefits like Paid Family Leave and free counseling services.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.