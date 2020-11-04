COVID-19: Pet Valu Closing All U.S. Stores Including 52 In NJ

After more than 40 years in business, national pet store chain Pet Valu is shuttering all stores including several across New Jersey.

“It's with heavy hearts that we must close all Pet Valu US stores,” read a Wednesday post on the chain’s Facebook page.

Pet Valu has locations in the following New Jersey towns:

Bay Plaza (Toms River): 860 Fischer Blvd., Bay Plaza

Bayonne: 307 Bayonne Crossing Way, Bayonne Crossing

Bernardsville: 80 Morristown Rd., Bernardsville Center

Bloomfield: 192 Bloomfield Ave.

Bordentown: 280 Dunns Mill Rd.

Branchburg: 3150 Rt. 22, Cedar Glen Shopping Center, Unit 16

Browns Mills: 18 Broadway St., Pine Grove Plaza

Burlington: 1817 Burlington-Mt. Holly Rd., Wishing Well Plaza

Cinnaminson: 141 Rt. 130 South, Suite G, The Shoppes at Cinnaminson

Clifton: 225 Allwood Rd., Clifton Towne Square

Clinton: 79 Walmart Plaza

Dumont: 40 Washington Ave., Dumont Grand Union Shopping Center

East Windsor: 319 Rt. 130, Town Center Plaza

Edgewater: 725 River Rd., Marketplace at Edgewater

Emerson: 484 Kinderkamack Rd.

Englewood: 51 Nathaniel Place, Suite 7, Palisades Court

Flemington: 276 Rt. 202 & 31, Flemington Circle

Florham Park: 187 Columbia Turnpike, Florham Village Shopping Center

Galloway: 45 South New York Rd., Smithville Square Shopping Center

Garwood: 300 South Ave., Garwood Mall

Gillette: 977 Valley Rd. Suite 5, Valley Mall Shopping Center

Hackettstown: 1930 Rt. 57, The Shoppes at Mansfield

Hammonton: 75 South White Horse Pike, Hammonton Square Shopping Center

Hillsborough: 601 Rt. 206, Nelson's Corner Shopping Center

Jackson: 260 North County Line Rd, Jackson Plaza Shopping Center

Lanoka Harbor: 328 Rt. 9S & 1st Street, Unit 501, Lacey Mall

Laurel Springs: 1216 Chews Landing Rd., Marketplace at Chews Landing

Lodi: 150 Main St., Saddle River Crossing Shopping Center

Lumberton: 1636 Rt. 38, Lumberton Plaza-Unit 13&14

Lyndhurst: 411 A Valley Brook Ave., Lyndhurst Town Center

Madison: 235 Main St., Madison Center

Manahawkin: 297 Rt. 72, Stafford Square

Manalapan: 55 Rt. 9 South, Manalapan Epicenter

Manasquan: 2439 Rt. 34 South, Wall Town Center, unit 3A

Marlton: 744 West Rt. 70, Evesham Plaza

Mays Landing: 4215 E Black Horse Pike, Hamilton Commons

Mendham: 84 East Main St., Mendham Village SC

Montvale: 20 S. Kinderkamack Rd., Montvale Center

Oak Ridge: 5752 Berkshire Valley Rd.

Parsippany: 3053A Rt. 46 East, Morris Hills Shopping Center

Phillipsburg: 1272 Rt. 22, Pohatcong Plaza

Piscataway: 1354 Centennial Ave.

Plainsboro: 15 Schalks Crossing, Plainsboro Village Shopping Center

Pompton Lakes: 55 Wanaque Ave, Pompton Lakes Town Center

River Edge: 1051 Main St., New Bridge Landing

Shrewsbury: 490 Shrewsbury Plaza, unit 25, Shrewsbury Plaza

Somers Point: 21 Bethel Road Unit 5, Ocean Heights SC

Tri City (Toms River): 2360 Lakewood Rd., Tri City Plaza

Warren (Somerset County): 177 Washington Valley Rd.

Wayne: 1220 Hamburg Turnpike, Preakness Shopping Center

West Caldwell: 756 A Bloomfield Ave, West Caldwell Plaza

Wyckoff: 327 Franklin Ave., Boulder Run

Total inventory blowout sales begins Nov. 5 at every store with savings up to 20 percent off. Pet Points Plus members can continue to earn points and get 5 percent off until Saturday, Nov. 21.

Meanwhile, the store is offering discounts and encouraging customers to cash in rewards and gift cards by Sunday, Dec. 13. All sales are final.

Specific closure dates have not been released; however, customers can still get their furry friends washed and groomed, the store’s website says. They may also be able to take a final visit to their local store for holiday help.

“Thank you so much for your support,” Pet Valu wrote in a reply to a comment on its closing post.

“We would like to encourage you and your pets to visit your local store this holiday season - our team can help with any transition questions you may have and we will have some great deals.”

