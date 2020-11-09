COVID-19: Health Alert Issued For Outbreak At Popular Jersey Shore Bar

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Cecilia Levine
Leggetts
Leggetts Photo Credit: Google Maps

New Jersey officials on Monday alerted the public to a COVID-19 outbreak at a popular Jersey Shore bar.

Anyone who visited Leggett's in Manasquan between Oct. 17 and Oct. 22 may have been exposed to the virus, State Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said during Monday's briefing in Trenton.

At least nine servers and bartenders at the 1st Avenue bar tested positive for COVID-19. Health officials were sent to Leggett's on Oct. 23, and management was cooperative, she said.

“This is just one example,” Persichilli said. “We really don’t put [alerts] out every day because they have to be investigated, but it is happening."

On Oct. 22, Leggett's announced it would be closing indoor dining, but remained open for takeout. It reopened for indoor dining on Thursday.

In an effort to mitigate an uptick in cases across New Jersey, all clubs, lounges, bars and restaurants must close indoor dining at 10 p.m. effective Nov. 12, as part of a new set of restrictions announced by Gov. Phil Murphy Monday.

They may remain open for outdoor dining and delivery, he said. Interstate sports are also cancelled, as part of the new set of restrictions.

