COVID-19: Famed Gay NJ Nightclub Struggles To Survive

For 42 years, Feathers Night Club has served as a safe place for the LGBT community.

But the River Edge establishment has been closed for four months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, it's struggling to stay alive.

In an effort to avoid closure, owner Paul Binnetti has launched a GoFundMe to help its survival, where more than $12,500 had been raised as of Thursday morning.

Feathers, New Jersey's longest running gay club still in existence, opened on June 21, 1978. That was a time when being gay was not widely accepted," owner Paul Binnetti.

Feathers was the first gay night club many New Jerseyans went to. For many, the Feathers community is family.

"We opened so that our community could have a safe place to call our own, we have championed for social acceptance and equality," he said.

"We have all laughed, danced, partied, and cried together as a community in this place we call home."

Binnetti is turning to the public to keep Feathers from closing forever, he said.

"We are facing an uncertain future and the road to recovery will be long and tough," Binnetti wrote. "Without your support, we will face a very bleak future."

