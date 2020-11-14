COVID-19 Closes 4 North Jersey Restaurants Until Further Notice

Four restaurants in Morris and Union counties are closed until further notice after several employees tested positive for COVID-19, the owner said on Facebook.

Harvest Restaurant Group — which owns a total of 14 North Jersey restaurants — has shuttered Tabor Road Tavern in Morris Plains, Addams Tavern in Westfield, as well as Huntley Taverne and Roots Steakhouse in Summit, owner Chip Grabowski said in a post on the company’s Facebook page Thursday.

Positive cases were reported among employees at each of the four eateries, prompting Grabowski to close them “out of an abundance of caution,” the post said.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have worked closely with local and state health officials to ensure we are following all appropriate protocols,” Grabowski said. “Temporarily closing our four locations is not a result of government mandate but rather a decision on the part of Harvest Group to err on the side of caution.”

Meanwhile, Harvest will continue to work alongside local health officials for the wellbeing of the group’s 1,200 employees and countless customers, Grabowski said.

“All of our decisions have been rooted in the interest of our employees and the tens of thousands of people we have served over these past few months,” he wrote.

A reopening date has not been announced.

“We thank all of our loyal guests and our dedicated team members for their continued support.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.