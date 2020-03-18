COVID-19 Can't Stop, Won't Stop Business Boom At Bergen County Krispy Kreme

The COVID-19 pandemic has not been kind to many businesses, but Bergen County's new Krispy Kreme seemingly has nothing to worry about.

Daily Voice readers were up bright and early Wednesday, sending photos from the new Liberty Commons shopping center shop located just off Route 17 south.

Here's what our trusty readers had to say:

Nelly (@imquban Instagram)

7:08 a.m. arrival: Lines were not bad. They changed the drive-thru toward the parking lot to avoid traffic on Route 17. The line was growing as I left and the cars were not following the new layout for the drive-thru. I received the doughnuts by 7:25 a.m. They were hot and ready.

Cara Ramirez

9 a.m. No lines, slightly limited menu.

Brittney Roth

1 p.m. About 10 people in line. "It's dead inside."

