Cousin Vinny's in Wood-Ridge has closed.

The Italian restaurant opened last June, replacing Angeloni's Restaurant & Pizzeria on Valley Boulevard.

Cousin Vinny's officially shuttered Sunday, Dec. 1.

The 3,600-square-foot building is listed with Delaney Restaurant Realty and has an asking price of $1.25 million.

