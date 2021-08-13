Corn Pudding? Baklava Pistachio? Unique Ice Cream Shop Opens In North Jersey

A unique, new ice cream shop has opened in North Jersey.

Boza Creamery is a small-batch micro creamery located in Fairfield (Essex County), its website says.

"We use real ingredients, real desserts and just basic simple dairy to make our rich decadent ice cream," it reads.

"Every ingredient is considered when being added to our products. It all begins with an idea."

Some of its unique and specially crafted flavors include:

Mama's Cookies: Remember how Mom made you cookies? How you always knew her cookies were the best? Our approach to an iconic ice cream flavor begins with that inspiration. Our Mama’s Cookies & Cream begins with a sweet cream base, we then mix in whole pieces of sandwich cookies that we bake ourselves, on-site in our cafe in NJ. Nothing fake or commercial here, especially no imitation flavor and no added sugar — its just wholesome real cookies and cream mixed lovingly together. Just like mom used to make.

Remember how Mom made you cookies? How you always knew her cookies were the best? Our approach to an iconic ice cream flavor begins with that inspiration. Our Mama’s Cookies & Cream begins with a sweet cream base, we then mix in whole pieces of sandwich cookies that we bake ourselves, on-site in our cafe in NJ. Nothing fake or commercial here, especially no imitation flavor and no added sugar — its just wholesome real cookies and cream mixed lovingly together. Just like mom used to make. Corn Pudding: Real corn pudding. our rich decadent creamy corn pudding dessert with our super premium ice cream. Yes we actually baked the corn pudding first and than mixed it into the ice cream so your actually eating corn pudding ice cream. Amazing flavor if you like some corn pudding dessert and ice cream.

Real corn pudding. our rich decadent creamy corn pudding dessert with our super premium ice cream. Yes we actually baked the corn pudding first and than mixed it into the ice cream so your actually eating corn pudding ice cream. Amazing flavor if you like some corn pudding dessert and ice cream. Baklava Pistachio: Handmade, small batch 1 sheet tray at a time. baklava pistachio pastry sweets. Thin filo dough layers, hand laid with turkish pistachios. Mixed in with super premium ice cream.

Boza Creamery, 27 Horseneck Road, Fairfield, NJ

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.