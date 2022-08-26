Cookie Chain Replacing Shuttered Bergen Ice Cream Shop

A New York City cookie chain will be replacing a popular Bergen County ice cream shop that shuttered last month, BoozyBurbs reports.

Chip City is slated to move into the Ridgewood storefront, previously occupied by Ice Cream by Mike. The ice creamery's last day in business was Sunday, Aug. 14.

The cookie shop has 12 stores across New York City and offers a variety of flavors including blueberry cheesecake, chocolate chip, chocolate peanut butter, funfetti, oatmeal apple pie, PB&J, s'mores and more.

Chip City also has plans to open a Hoboken storefront, according to its website. No word on an opening date.

Chip City, 305 East Ridgewood Ave., Ridgewood. Click here for more from BoozyBurbs.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.