Colombian, Fast Food Restaurant Replacing Shuttered Bergenfield Chicken Joint

Valerie Musson
Fresco Fusion
Fresco Fusion Photo Credit: Google Maps

A new Colombian fast-food restaurant is slated to replace a shuttered Bergenfield fried chicken joint.

The Corner and Its Delights specializes in hearty and traditional eats like burgers, burritos, sandwiches, salads, hot dogs, shakes and more, according to BoozyBurbs.

The eatery will replace Fresco Fusion, which permanently shuttered several months ago.

An official opening date has not yet been announced.

The Corner and Its Delights, 103 S. Washington Ave., Bergenfield

