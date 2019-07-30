COFFEE LOVERS: 5 Spots For Your Caffeine Fix In Bergen County You May Have Never Heard Of

Java. Joe. Rocket Fuel. Mud. Whatever you call it and however you take it, coffee is a necessity of life for many and a pleasant now-and-then pick-me-up for others. Lucky for us, Bergen County is packed with winning java joints.

So many that some fall through the cracks.

Here are five cafés in Bergen County that promise to provide that necessary jolt, relaxation and a little something to eat, too!

G.O.A.T. Coffee, Lyndhurst : People love owner Pam and the pour-over coffee. Plenty of brunch options available, too.

CU Latte, Cresskill: Cheap smoothies and strong coffee. Paninis and Nutella crepes are fan favorites.

CU Latte, Cresskill.

NJ Caffeine, Oradell: Dozens of latte flavors to choose from including peppermint and Cadbury chocolate egg. Sit inside the unmistakable green walls or head outside to sip.

Cafe Leah, Palisades Park: A cafe-bakery with an Eastern influence, come for the brown sugar latte boba stay for the mango cheesecake bingsu. You can count on the air conditioning being on full blast.

Cafe Leah in Palisades Park.

Mango cheesecake bingsu from Cafe Leah.

Coffee Break, Hackensack: This family-run joint makes in-house biscotti, perfect for dipping -- or not. All iced coffees are made with coffee ice cubes, so you'll never get a watered down cup.

