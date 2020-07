A Turkish plant-based eatery in Clifton is opening a second Hoboken location.

Happy Vegans is coming to Mile Square.

The menu boasts vegan cigkoftes, veggie burgers, chick pea wraps, soups, lavash, fresh juices, coffee, smoothies and more.

Currently located at 1279 Main Ave., in Clifton, the new shop is coming soon to 410 Washington St., in Hoboken.

No word yet on an opening date.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.