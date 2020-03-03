Childhood Nutley Friends 'Bringing Back Nostalgia' With New Upper Montclair Deli

A local restaurateur and his best friend have opened a deli in Upper Montclair.

Nutley natives Mike Sparacino and Adam Rose recently opened Sparo's on Bellevue Avenue.

Rose, who is also the owner and chef of Villalobos in Montclair , and Sparacino are hoping the new deli will be "bringing back the nostalgia of being at grandma’s kitchen table" for customers.

On the take-out menu you'll find dozens of authentic Italian salads and sandwiches. The catering menu has favorites like baked ziti, sausage, peppers and onions, meatballs and more.

Sparo's Deli & Catering, 197B Bellevue Ave., Upper Montclair, info@sparosdeli.com

