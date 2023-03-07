Childhood Friends Bring Montclair Deli To Bergen County

A pair of childhood friends from Nutley who reconnected later in life are expanding their deli from Montclair to Bergen County.

Sparo's Deli & Catering will be coming to Ramsey in the coming weeks, management tells Daily Voice.

Mike Sparacino and Adam Rose opened Sparo's on Bellevue Avenue in Upper Montclair in 2019.

With Sparacino in finance and Rose in culinary, the duo shared the same idea of opening a deli/sandwich concept.

"My family originally from Brooklyn, and us being from North Jersey, we felt like we had a good idea of how to bring a great sandwich product using quality ingredients, locally sourced vendors and family history as the back drop," Sparacino tells Daily Voice.

They took what they loved from all the different delis and sandwich shops they went to growing up, and created what they thought people would love: Sparo's.

"We use a lot of family recipes to produce things like the sauces, broccoli rabe, etc., while Adam’s experience has helped use get that gourmet final product to the next level," Sparacino said.

Sparacino handles the business, while Rose is in the kitchen.

"From a marketing stand point, you’ll notice our sandwich have unique names like 'Mama See,' 'Mama Cici,' 'Angry Lou,'" said Sparacino, noting all the menu items pay homage to those who influenced Sparo's.

"Quality food, family and a bunch of sweat equity through Covid got us to this point."

The new location will be at 94 East Main St., in Ramsey.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.