Chick-fil-A Replacing Shuttered Route 4 Hooters Has Opening Date

The Chick-fil-A replacing a shuttered Hooters in Hackensack has an opening date.

The Route 4 store will be opening Tuesday, March 1, and looking for 130 full- and part-time employees.

In place of the traditional Chick-fil-A First 100® Grand Opening celebration, Chick-fil-A Hackensack will be surprising 100 local heroes making an impact in Hackensack with free Chick-fil-A for a year.

Additionally, in honor of the new restaurant opening, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America. The funds will be distributed to partners within the greater Bergen County area to aid in the fight against hunger.

Chick-fil-A Hackensack is located at 41 Route West #4, off of Route 4 across from the Shops at Riverside, and will be open for full-service dining from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

It will be open for drive-thru service from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

