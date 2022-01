A shuttered North Jersey Hooters restaurant will soon be replaced by a brand new Chick-fil-A, NorthJersey.com reports.

An opening date has not yet been set for the fast-food chain coming to 41 Route 4 E. in Hackensack, located behind the Coach House Diner.

Signage was reportedly hanging on the 5,014-square-foot building as of this week, the outlet said.

