Business

Chick-Fil-A Opens In Ramsey With Innovative Drive-Thru

Cecilia Levine
Chick-fil-A of Ramsey is now open.
Chick-fil-A is making fast food even faster at its new Ramsey location.

Located at 726 Route 17 S., the restaurant has double-ordering lanes merging into a single payment lane, with an outdoor environmentally-controlled canopy for face-to-face ordering.

The canopy station is expected to increase the speed of up to 150 cars per hour through the drive-thru.

The new location will also have two dedicated Chick-fil-A mobile parking spots.

The dining room seats 12 and outside has an enclosed patio seating area for 72.

Chick-fil-A is open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and will be closed on Sunday.

