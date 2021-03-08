Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Broken Leg Suffered By Route 46 Pedestrian Struck By Pickup
Business

Chick-fil-A Opening New NJ Location With Drive-Thru

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Chick-fil-A is opening a drive-thru location in Linden.
Chick-fil-A is opening a drive-thru location in Linden. Photo Credit: Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A is opening yet another New Jersey location.

The new store located on West Edgar Road in Linden is set to open on March 10, bringing 120 full- and part-time jobs to the area.

Marlon Terrell is the independent franchised owner, and will be responsible for all day-to-day activities of the business.

The eatery will be open for drive-thru and take-out only.

In celebration of the new restaurant, Chick-fil-A of Linden will be surprising 100 local heroes making an impact in Union County with free Chick-fil-A for a year. 

Additionally, in honor of the new restaurant opening, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America. The funds will be distributed to partners within the greater Linden area to aid in the fight against hunger.

Chick-fil-A will be located at 900 W. Edgar Road, and will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.