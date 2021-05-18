Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Chef's Bergen County Guatemalan Restaurant Pays Homage To His Late Parents

Cecilia Levine
A Guatemalan-inspired cafe has opened in Bergen County.

Mi Flor Latin Cafe is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner with outdoor seating available on Kinderkamack Road in Westwood.

The chef, Eliu Salguero, was born and raised in Guatemala in a large family as one of 16 children.

The restaurant is a tribute to both his mother and father. Losing his mother a year ago last April and his dad two years prior. 

His dad always called his mother “Mi Flor” (my flower).

Hence, the name of the cafe with photos of his family hanging behind the counter with an Orchid for his mom, whose name was Oralia.

According to its website, Mi Flor offers "unique Latin Food with modern flair."

The menu boasts ceviche, empanadas, guac, tostones, chicken, steak and churasco plates, soupes, baked goods and more.

Mi Flor, 57 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood.

