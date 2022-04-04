Chef Brings Family, Full Bar To 2nd Hudson County Restaurant

A Jersey City restaurant is expanding its footprint: The Franklin has landed in Secaucus.

Chef Jaime Ramirez's Italian restaurant is located on Fifth Street and boasts a full bar with the assistance of sommelier and consultant, Joel Liscio.

The 90-seat restaurant is spacious and comforting, bright and clean in the daytime, with a roomy bar area bordered by tables and banquettes, and a larger dining area in the back, appropriate for private parties or buyouts.

The team at The Franklin is also a family affair.

Ramirez has brought his daughter Kelly on board as the general manager. Other family members will be around to help out.

A variety of wines and cocktails are on the menu, but the focus is on a selection of craft beers, along with popular everyday favorites to round out the beverage menu.

The Franklin opened on New York Avenue in Jersey City Heights in 2019. It has become well known for its vast brunch menu — including items like The Franklin Burger — and fresh entrees, like wild mushroom and salmon risotto or Lamb Sugo Pappardelle.

The Franklin, 780 Fifth St., Secaucus

