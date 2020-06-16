Chef Bids Farewell To Childhood Dream As French Westwood Restaurant Shutters

Chef Ross Goldflam dreamt of running his own restaurants since he was 13 years old.

And for the last two years, he did just that with Technique in Westwood.

Goldflam, however, recently announced he'd be closing the restaurant in a heartfelt tribute posted to Facebook.

"Today, I realize that a dream can be more than you ever expect," Goldflam said in a statement Tuesday, "and that it is destined to be shaped by reality."

Technique's menu boasted Goldflam's culinary creations: French cuisine with an American accent.

Goldflam loved the restaurant fully, he said.

"I loved creating this restaurant," he wrote.

"I loved prepping every detail of each dish. I loved composing the finished product. I loved working side by side with my colleagues. I loved visiting with our guests."

Chef Ross Goldflam announced he will be closing Technique. Technique

Speaking with customers brought him joy -- particularly, knowing he served them a great meal, Goldflam said.

"I took pride in every facet of Technique," he noted. "It has been my happy place. But my family and friends are my happiest place. They are everything to me. And for this reason, I am closing Technique."

Goldflam thanked his diners for their support -- many of who wished him well and noted that he'd be missed.

"You know that I am sad to read that you will be closing technique because I will always consider it a favorite," one person said on Facebook. "However, you are truly such a wonderful person so I wish you all the happiness in your future endeavors and of course time with your family."

"Be proud knowing you have a gift," another said. "Wherever the next road is paved, [we] will be there."

Goldflam closed his statement with lyrics from "The Greatest Showman."

"It's everything you ever want. it's everything you ever need. It's here, right in front of you."

