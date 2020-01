Charlie Brown's Fresh Grill in Old Tappan has closed its doors.

"Closing a restaurant is never an easy decision," the nearly-40-year-old Old Tappan Road restaurant said in an email to customers.

Its two other Bergen County locations in Oradell and Washington Township remain open.

Restaurant employees were transferred or given the option to work at one of the other 12 Charlie Brown locations.

