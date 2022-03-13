Celeb Chef Bringing Her Popular Restaurant To Former NJ Bank

A celebrity chef is bringing her popular soul food restaurant to New Jersey.

Melba Wilson — who has been dubbed the Queen Bee of chicken and waffles — announced she is opening Melba's Restaurant in Newark.

Located in 550 Broad St., Melba's 550 will be replacing the First National State Bank in the Broad Street building. More specifically, it will be located inside of the former bank vault itself, NJ Advance Media reports.

Wilson, who penned a comfort cookbook, opened Melba's Harlem in 2005, and has appeared on many cooking and daytime talk shows.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markel are among the celebrities that have recently been spotted dining at the restaurant's flagship location.

Melba's 550 is set to open sometime this year.

