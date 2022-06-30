CAUGHT IN THE ACT: Man Who Vandalized Flemington Mexican Eatery Sign Busted On 3rd Attempt: PD

A Flemington man who vandalized a Mexican restaurant sign was finally caught in the act after having successfully pulled it off twice in the past few weeks, police said.

Eduardo E. Garcia, 45, was seen attempting to vandalize the sign in front of Viva Mexico on Main Street around 4:25 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, Flemington Police said.

The sign had been vandalized with spray paint twice before, according to a recent post from the department.

Garcia was initially charged with criminal mischief and unlawful possession of a weapon.

A follow-up investigation led to three additional criminal mischief charges.

Garcia was released and is scheduled to appear in court.

