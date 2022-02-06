Car Slams Into Front Of Hunterdon County Restaurant (DEVELOPING)

A car slammed into the front of a Hunterdon County restaurant, developing reports say.

Officers responding to the crash at Dockside Market & Grill on Route 31 in Raritan Township found a car that barreled through the front of the eatery around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 2, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The driver was unharmed but appeared to be disoriented, the initial report says.

The local building inspector was also called to the scene.

Authorities did not immediately respond to DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

