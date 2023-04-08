Car Barrels Through Juicy Platters Harrison Storefront Day Before Paramus Shop Opening

Juicy Platters won't be putting the brakes on the upcoming opening of its Paramus location on Friday, April 8, despite a driver barreling through the front of its Harrison location the day before.

The driver apparently hit the gas instead of the brake, sending her car through the front of the Bergen Street store around 8:50 a.m., a spokesperson for the restaurant said.

No injuries were reported and the store remains open. Meanwhile, a soft opening will be held at the new Juicy Platters Paramus location, located at 393 Route 17, Saturday, April 8 through Friday, April 14.

"Even though it’s a shame the accident happened, we are grateful to be open to serve our guests," Juicy Platters spokesman Luis Vazquez said.

