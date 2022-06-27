Car Barrels Through Hunterdon County Brewery Causing Major Damage, Long-Term Shutdown (PHOTOS)

A car barreled through a Hunterdon County brewery and caused severe damage, shutting the business down until further notice, authorities said.

The High Bridge Fire Department responded to the crash alongside several other volunteers at Highrail Brewing Company on Main Street during the afternoon on Friday, June 24, the department said.

The squad confirmed a “major intrusion” into the three-story building, which had to be secured before the vehicle could be removed safely without causing additional damage.

Dozens of volunteers used top-of-the-line rescue equipment to remove the vehicle while keeping occupants safe following the crash, which occurred just half an hour before the business was scheduled to open for the day.

No injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, the brewery is closed until further notice for extensive rebuilds, according to a post on its Facebook page.

“We’re lucky to be in such a great community and truly appreciate all the support during this difficult time,” the post says.

“If we can make it through the COVID-19 pandemic, we can certainly make it through this. We will be back.”

Scroll down to view additional photos from the scene.

Follow Highrail Brewing on Facebook for updates about a reopening date.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.