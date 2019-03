Maywood will soon see two vacant storefronts on W. Pleasant Avenue.

Kwoka Caramel has canceled its storefront opening several months after beginning construction, owners told Daily Voice. The company continues to sell homemade candies online .

Subway saw its final days on the same block, and officially closed late last month.

No word yet on what will take the sandwich shop's place, or go into Kwoka's space.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.