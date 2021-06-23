Contact Us
Business

California-Based 'Grocery Outlet' Opens 1st NJ Store, Replacing Shuttered South Jersey Kmart

Jon Craig
Grocery Outlet in San Luis Obispo, California
A discount grocery chain plans to open its first New Jersey store this fall, reports said.

Grocery Outlet is moving into vacated Kmart space in Mercer County, according to JerseyDigs.com.

Kmart closed its former Hamilton Township store in December 2019.

Based in San Francisco, Grocery Outlet will replace the former Kmart in Hamilton Plaza at 1061 White Horse Ave. 

The former Kmart store at Hamilton Township in Mercer County closed for good in the fall of 2019.

Grocery Outlet stores are best known on the West Coast, but the chain began opening stores in Pennsylvania, after buying Amelia’s Grocery chain about 10 years ago, Jack Reilly, Grocery Outlet's real estate director, told JerseyDigs.com.

