Bubbakoo's Burritos Opens Another Morris County Location

Fast-casual Mexican eatery Bubbakoo’s Burritos has opened a new Morris County Location.

The restaurant opened Monday at 275 Comly Road in Lincoln Park, according to a Facebook post from Bubbakoo’s.

Founded in Point Pleasant in 2008, Bubbakoo's is known for its variety of 16 different proteins that can be put into authentic entrees like burritos, tacos, bowls, nachos, salads, quesadillas and more.

Bubbakoo's other Morris County locations are in Budd Lake and Parsippany.

From staples like fried chicken and barbecue pork to one-of-a-kind culinary combinations like ghost pepper chicken, sriracha ranch grilled chicken and Buffalo shrimp, nothing is off-limits at Bubbakoo’s.

Vegetarian options are also plentiful, such as the bean-cheese-guacamole combo, batter-fried jalapeños and Buffalo cauliflower.

Bubbakoo’s, which now has more than 30 Garden State locations, also has a rewards program that allows participants to order ahead, get special deals, earn points and redeem them for free food items and discounts.

Bubbakoo's Burritos is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, visit the website.

