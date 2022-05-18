Contact Us
Brazilian Steakhouse Replaces Golden Dynasty In Bergen County

Cecilia Levine
Leblon Steak
Leblon Steak Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Brazilian steakhouse has opened in Bergen County.

Leblon Steak is located on Kinderkamack Road in Hillsdale, formerly occupied by Golden Dynasty. The Chinese restaurant closed after 30 years in 2020. 

Leblson is founded by restauranteur Wellington Brito, who owns Flames Brazilian Steakhouse in Belmar.

Leblon features a large variety of all-you-can-eat meat, in addition to a salad bar, small plates, cocktails and more. The full rodizio is $59 for adults and $29 for children. Kids four and under are free. Click here for the complete menu.

Leblon Steak, 295 Kinderkamack Road, Hillsdale

