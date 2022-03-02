Bojangles Chicken Joint Opening 10 NJ Locations

New Jersey is finally getting Bojangles restaurants, according to a recent news report.

The North Carolina-based fast food joint will open 10 stores in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Middlesex and Union counties as part of a franchise development across the Northeast, NJ Advance Media reports.

Established in 1977, Bojangles offers a variety of chicken sandwiches, biscuit meals, family meals, sides and salads and more.

Exact locations and opening dates have not yet been announced.

Click here for more from NJ Advance Media.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.