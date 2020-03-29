Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: 'Comfort Home': NJ First Responders Have House To Self-Quarantine Together
Business

Bloomfield ShopRite Rolls Out One-Way Aisles

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
ShopRite of Bloomfield has rolled out one-way aisles.
ShopRite of Bloomfield has rolled out one-way aisles. Photo Credit: ShopRite of Bloomfield

ShopRite of Bloomfield is going with the flow when it comes to social distancing protocols.

The grocer on Sunday debuted its one-way aisles to improve traffic flow amid the spread of coronavirus.

"We are committed during this pandemic to create the safest, most efficient shopping experience possible for the protection and well-being of our customers and associates," the grocery store said.

All ShopRite stores were marked with tape in the check-out lanes to keep customers at least sex feet apart from one another.

Some stores had plexiglass dividers between cashiers and customers to even further stop the spread of coronavirus.

Plexiglass dividers at ShopRite of Bloomfield

ShopRite of Bloomfield

Grocery stores are among a select number of essential businesses allowed open under Gov. Phil Murphy's orders in stopping the spread of coronavirus.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.