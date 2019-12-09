Blackjack Mulligan's Replacing Hawthorne Institution Kirker's Inn

Blackjack Mulligan's Public House will be replacing Kirker's Inn in Hawthorne.

Kirker's Inn has been a Diamond Bridge Road institution for nearly 50 years. It was sold last April by longtime owner Virginia "Ginger" Phiefer to Paul Casale.

Locals say the German bar and grille shuttered sometime this fall. The phone at Kirker's Inn was not in service when Daily Voice called Monday.

This will be the third location for Blackjack Mulligan's , its two others in Secaucus and Garfield. The locale touts itself as a place for lunch, dinner and drinks with friends.

The shepherds pie mac & cheese, pretzel nuggets and ribs are highly recommended by Yelpers, who noted the bar also offers free comedy and music.

Each location has events throughout the week including Wing Night, Rib Night, Bar Bingo and several happy hour specials.

No word yet on an opening date.

Blackjack Mulligan's Public House, 278 Diamond Bridge Road, Hawthorne

