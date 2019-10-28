Contact Us
Biggie's Clam Bar In Ramsey Closes

Cecilia Levine
Biggie's Clam Bar has shut its Ramsey location.
Biggie's Clam Bar has shut its Ramsey location. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Biggie's Clam Bar has closed its Ramsey location.

The family-owned eatery opened six years ago on Route 17 southbound, attached to the Best Western.

Biggie's announced the closing Saturday on its Facebook page, where customers began grieving the Football Sundays, food, chef and more.

The restaurant began as a push cart in Hoboken before owner Joseph Yaccarino opened a storefront on Madison Street, in 1946.

Yaccarino had moved to the U.S. with his parents and many siblings from Naples, Italy, and recruited his son for the business endeavor.

The family's fourth generation took over in 2010, when Biggie's came to Carlstadt.

With both the Hoboken and Ramsey locations gone, the Carlstadt Biggie's remains the last location standing.

