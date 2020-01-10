Best Pizza Places in Warren, Hunterdon Counties According to Yelp

Craving a cheesy and piping hot slice of pizza in Warren and Hunterdon counties? Check out these local pizzerias, which are top-rated on Yelp.

1. Sorella’s Pizza & Pasta (547 Route 22 E. in Readington Township)

Sorella’s Pizza & Pasta is a family-owned and operated staple in Readington Township with a 4.5/5-star Yelp rating. Sorella’s, Italian for “sister,” offers simple and affordable favorites like the Sorella’s Special (pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms and green peppers) and the German Pizza (steak, hot peppers and sautéed onions).

2. Duke’s Pizza & Restaurant (371 Pittstown Road in Pittstown)

Duke’s Pizza in Pittstown offers an authentic Italian experience, garnering a 4.5/5-star Yelp rating. In addition to allowing guests to BYOB, Duke’s offers traditional pizza pie classics like Buffalo Chicken (chicken, blue cheese dressing and hot sauce) and Salad (lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, oil, vinegar and parmesan).

3. Nicolosi’s Pizza (Hillcrest Mall: 755 Memorial Parkway in Phillipsburg)

With a 4/5-star Yelp rating, Nicolosi’s Pizza in Phillipsburg is among the best in the area. The eatery doesn’t have much of an online presence, but the menu features the best of the best when it comes to old-fashioned Italian pies.

4. Dicola’s Pizza (50 State Route 31 N. in Washington)

Options upon options are what you’ll find at Dicola’s Pizza, which earned a 4/5-star Yelp rating. Dicola’s Pizza offers one-of-a-kind gourmet pies like Baked Ziti with ricotta and mozzarella and Buffalo Steak pizza with ranch.

5. Natale’s Italian Restaurant (56 Payne Road in Lebanon)

Finally, Natale’s Italian Restaurant in Lebanon offers more than two dozen gourmet pie options and boasts a 4.5/5-star Yelp rating. Some of the eatery’s most popular pies include the Primavera (mozzarella, mushrooms, broccoli, spinach and peppers) and the Penne Vodka (sautéed shallots flamed in pink cream sauce).

