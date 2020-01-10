Contact Us
Best Pizza Places in Warren, Hunterdon Counties According to Yelp

Valerie Musson
This margherita pizza from Duke's is considered top-notch in the area. Photo Credit: Duke's Pizza (Facebook with permission)

Craving a cheesy and piping hot slice of pizza in Warren and Hunterdon counties? Check out these local pizzerias, which are top-rated on Yelp.

Sorella’s Pizza & Pasta is a family-owned and operated staple in Readington Township with a 4.5/5-star Yelp rating. Sorella’s, Italian for “sister,” offers simple and affordable favorites like the Sorella’s Special (pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms and green peppers) and the German Pizza (steak, hot peppers and sautéed onions).

For more information, visit the website .

Duke’s Pizza in Pittstown offers an authentic Italian experience, garnering a 4.5/5-star Yelp rating. In addition to allowing guests to BYOB, Duke’s offers traditional pizza pie classics like Buffalo Chicken (chicken, blue cheese dressing and hot sauce) and Salad (lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, oil, vinegar and parmesan).

For more information, visit the website .

With a 4/5-star Yelp rating, Nicolosi’s Pizza in Phillipsburg is among the best in the area. The eatery doesn’t have much of an online presence, but the menu features the best of the best when it comes to old-fashioned Italian pies.

For more information, visit the website .

Options upon options are what you’ll find at Dicola’s Pizza, which earned a 4/5-star Yelp rating. Dicola’s Pizza offers one-of-a-kind gourmet pies like Baked Ziti with ricotta and mozzarella and Buffalo Steak pizza with ranch.

For more information, visit the website .

Finally, Natale’s Italian Restaurant in Lebanon offers more than two dozen gourmet pie options and boasts a 4.5/5-star Yelp rating. Some of the eatery’s most popular pies include the Primavera (mozzarella, mushrooms, broccoli, spinach and peppers) and the Penne Vodka (sautéed shallots flamed in pink cream sauce).

For more information, visit the website .

