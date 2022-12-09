'Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal' In NJ Doesn't Live Up To The Hype, Reviewers Say

A modern Indian restaurant named the "Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal" in New Jersey is good, not great, reviewers say.

Aarzu — which opened in 2016 in Freehold — earned the spot on the "Eat This, Not That" list, which noted the eatery's duck tacos and beetroot tikki with goat cheese as some of the popular dishes.

Some Yelpers, however, say the restaurant is good but nothing special.

"I've heard so much about this place that I finally gave it a chance, but it didn't live up to the hype," said one reviewer, giving Aarzu 4/5 stars.

"Some of the entrees were exceptional but the appetizers were disappointing. I tried the beetroot tikki and really felt like eating mushed beets. The koftas were great but the cashew cream sauce was overwhelming.

"My favorite was the bhatti paneer and I recommend trying that. Naan and roti had like no differentiation and were sub par."

"We went there on online recommendations and we found the food average. Nothing to rave about," another 3-star reviewer said.

The word "aarzu" translates to "wish" or "desire," the restaurant's website says. To the owners, that means granting personal desires of its patrons.

"The décor, lighting, colors, art and even the serving platters in Aarzu are designed to complement the food to create the complete modern experience for the guest," it reads.

Aarzu is located at 30 E Main St., in Freehold.

