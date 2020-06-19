Best Ice Cream Shops In Union County

Craving a sweet treat to cool you down on a hot summer day? Here are several ice cream shops you can try today in Union County.

The spots you see on this list were top-rated on several user-generated review sites, featured in local publications and recommended by Daily Voice readers.

All of the places on this list are open for takeout or window service. Call ahead or visit their social media pages for guidance on ordering during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zita's Homemade Ice Cream and Italian Ice: The award-winning family-owned ice cream shop was founded in 2008 by the Elefante family. The business is named after their grandmother, Zita, who made every meal from scratch using only the freshest ingredients. Her specialty? Sweets. Stop by for frozen yogurt, ice cream, soft serve or dairy free varieties. 1790 Springfield Ave., New Providence

Cranford Vanilla Bean Creamery: Owner Ralph Kopelman worked at his dad's Queens, NY ice cream shop as a kid. He went into the clothing industry but left after 25 years to dip back into ice cream. He studied techniques, making artisanal flavors and more, before taking a chance and buying his current store with his wife, Marianne. It's become a local favorite. 22 North Ave W., Cranford

Magic Fountain: Heaping servings, hundreds of varieties and dozens of homemade flavors. All the tables are outdoors and the line that often wraps around the walk-up shop moves quickly, customers say. A local institution, regulars suggest the soft serve, gelati and magic blend (like a McFlurry -- but more sophisticated). 498 Morris Ave., Summit

Scoops Ice Creamery: Locals who came as kids now come back with their own. Scoops recently started doing online trivia, offering free ice cream to winners and has also been offering free Dole whips before 3 p.m., 2014 US-22, Scotch Plains

Melao Cafe & Creamery: A trendy locale with a retro atmosphere that combines ice cream, coffee and art. Melao's does the Thai, rolled ice cream heaped with toppings. Customers love the tiramisu flavor and the smoothies. 1425 Irving St., Rahway

