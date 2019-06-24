Best Delis In Morris County, According To Yelp

Friendly owners. Fresh bread. And no skimping on the cold cuts.

All of the highest-rated delis on Yelp share these commonalities.

Here are some of Morris County's best delis, according to Yelp.

Mimi’s Delicatessen , Madison: "Small hole in the wall type feel. One of those places you want to keep secret."

Mimi's Deli in Madison

A&A Fine Foods, Lincoln Park: "This place is unique, rare to find an Italian deli like this one anymore."

A&A in Lincoln Park.

Paulie G’s Deli and Grill, Whippany: "The owner Paulie was just a super great friendly guy and his son has since taken over and continues on with this tradition, great local spot to patronize, caution you may need a nap after having one of these sandwiches."

Paulie G’s Deli and Grill in Whippany.

Longfellow’s Sandwich Deli, Morristown: "There is no skimping on the portions of ingredients. Delicious, fresh and an exceptional value."

Vitale’s Delicatessen, Parsippany: "We have always gotten their sandwiches and salads for lunch. Their fresh mozzarella, prosciutto and roasted pepper sandwich is a must!"

Esposito’s Meats & Deli, East Hanover: "I grabbed lunch here with my father years ago, and I've thought about that italian sub ever since. I recently relocated back to the area and was so excited to get back here. And boy was I happy. Great butcher, incredible sandwiches and prepared food."

Ham, salami, provolone, pepperoni, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, vinegar, oil, and pepper and salt sub from Esposito's.

Anthony & Sons Bakery, Denville: "So if you have a real appreciation for quality meat, crave Italian deli or just plain old lust for carbohydrates then there is really no other place to go."

