Best Brunch Spots In Union County, According To Yelp

Stacks of pancakes or endless mimosas, these Union County brunch spots have something for everyone.

Here are some of the highest-rated brunch spots in the area, according to Yelp.

Scroll down for full list.

5. Westfield Station Cafe: This family-owned eatery is located across from the Westfield Train Station and serves up hearty, traditional breakfasts along with popular Mediterranean dishes. Pair eggs and bacon with hummus and pita, or a bagel and lox with baba ganoush. The combinations are endless. 339 South Ave., Westfield.

Start your breakfast like a true Italian at Farinolio in Westfield. Farinolio Facebook

4. Farinolio : A taste of Tuscany located in the heart of Westfield and owned by three friends (two Italian immigrants), passionate about the simple pleasure of well-crafted food. Start your day like a true Italian with a sweet Nutella or jam croissant and cappuccino. 121 E Broad St., Westfield.

3. Ambeli Greek Taverna: Ever consider starting your day with some savory spanakopita or stuffed grape leaves, with strong, Greek coffee? Here's your excuse for a Mediterranean morning. 29 North Union Ave., Cranford.

Cinnamon buns from Track 5 Coffee Track 5 Coffee Facebook

2. Track 5 Coffee: If you're into buttery, flaky pastries with specialty coffee, this is the place for you. And, you guessed it, it's located right next to the railroad tracks. 5 Eastman St., Cranford.

American Melts in Kenilworth American Melts Instagram

1. American Melts : We urge to keep an open mind because this isn't a traditional breakfast spot. It's a small grilled cheese joint, a diamond in the rough, if you will, with stellar reviews. 515 Springfield Road, Kenilworth

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.