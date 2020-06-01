Contact Us
Best Brunch Spots In Union County, According To Yelp

Avocado toast with poached eggs from Westfield Station Cafe.
Avocado toast with poached eggs from Westfield Station Cafe. Photo Credit: @mrgummie Instagram with permission

Stacks of pancakes or endless mimosas, these Union County brunch spots have something for everyone.

Here are some of the highest-rated brunch spots in the area, according to Yelp.

Scroll down for full list.

5. Westfield Station Cafe: This family-owned eatery is located across from the Westfield Train Station and serves up hearty, traditional breakfasts along with popular Mediterranean dishes. Pair eggs and bacon with hummus and pita, or a bagel and lox with baba ganoush. The combinations are endless. 339 South Ave., Westfield.

Start your breakfast like a true Italian at Farinolio in Westfield.

Farinolio Facebook

4. Farinolio : A taste of Tuscany located in the heart of Westfield and owned by three friends (two Italian immigrants), passionate about the simple pleasure of well-crafted food. Start your day like a true Italian with a sweet Nutella or jam croissant and cappuccino. 121 E Broad St., Westfield.

3. Ambeli Greek Taverna: Ever consider starting your day with some savory spanakopita or stuffed grape leaves, with strong, Greek coffee? Here's your excuse for a Mediterranean morning. 29 North Union Ave., Cranford.

Cinnamon buns from Track 5 Coffee

Track 5 Coffee Facebook

2. Track 5 Coffee: If you're into buttery, flaky pastries with specialty coffee, this is the place for you. And, you guessed it, it's located right next to the railroad tracks. 5 Eastman St., Cranford.

American Melts in Kenilworth

American Melts Instagram

1. American Melts : We urge to keep an open mind because this isn't a traditional breakfast spot. It's a small grilled cheese joint, a diamond in the rough, if you will, with stellar reviews. 515 Springfield Road, Kenilworth

