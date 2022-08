Kimchi Smoke is expanding its footprint.

The restaurant's "Fatcho Shack" is soft-launching in Ridgewood.

The award-winning BBQ joint by Robert Cho was founded in Bergenfield before moving to Westwood.

The Fatcho Shack will offer a variety of smoked meats and sandwiches with Korean twists.

Kimchi Smoke Fatcho Shack, at 2 Godwin Ave., Ridgewood

